Elden Ring - How To Get The Grafted Blade Greatsword

This legendary armament is a must-have for any Strength build, but acquiring it requires beating Leonine Misbegotten, one of the toughest early game bosses.

By on

Comments

There's never been a better time to be a Strength player. While it's always been a viable strategy in previous From Software titles, Elden Ring has upped the ante with a greater, more diverse selection of Greatswords, Glaives, Hammers, and other high-Strength weapons than ever.

There may be tons of options to choose from, but that doesn't mean some Strength weapons aren't better than others. Near the top of the list is the Grafted Blade Greatsword. However, getting your hands on it--and reaching the stats required to wield it--takes some work.

Click To Unmute
  1. "This Is The Only Rifle In The World!" - Firearms Expert Reacts To Sniper Elite 5’s Guns
  2. The Box That Broke Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Fortnite Vibin' Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay
  4. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay Trailer
  5. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Official Cinematic Trailer
  6. Fortnite Collision Asteroid Mini Game Gameplay
  7. Mario Strikers: Battle League | Everything To Know
  8. Fortnite Collision Chapter 3 Season 2 Event Gameplay
  9. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 3 Livestream | Animation Showcase, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  10. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 2 Livestream | Film Showcase, The Gray Man & The School for Good & Evil
  11. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 1 Livestream | Series Showcase, The Sandman & The Umbrella Academy
  12. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet | Everything We Know So Far

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: ELDEN RING - Freedom

Grafted Blade Greatsword explained

Grafted Blade Greatsword
Grafted Blade Greatsword

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a legendary sword that appears to be made up of... other, smaller swords. It deals 162 base Physical Damage, but scales with Strength. When wielded two-handed and leveled all the way up to +10, the weapon is capable of dealing well over 1,000 points of damage per hit.

Its Skill, Oath of Vengeance, is extremely powerful as well, adding five points to all your Attributes for 30 seconds, as well as increasing Poise. It may not be the flashiest weapon Skill in the game, but the effect deceptively potent. It is especially effective in boss fights, where you need all the stat bumps you can get.

However, there is a catch: The Grafted Blade Greatsword requires a whopping 40 Strength to wield. It's a tall order, especially considering how early in the game you can find the weapon. But with enough grinding, farming, and potentially respecing once you've beaten Rennalla, you can get there sooner than you might think.

Finding the Grafted Blade Greatsword

To find the Gafted Blade Greatsword, take the main road south from Limgrave, and don't stop until you get there!
To find the Gafted Blade Greatsword, take the main road south from Limgrave, and don't stop until you get there!

You'll find the Grafted Blade Greatsword at the southernmost point on the map, behind Castle Morne in Weeping Peninsula. From Limgrave, take the main road south until you reach the Golem archer guarding the castle's entrance. Fight your way through to the top of the castle. There, you'll find a break in the wall to your south. Drop down to the Site of Grace below.

From here, continue making your way down to the beach, dropping onto the various rock ledges, rooftops, and rafters to get there. Finally, drop off of the narrow wooden bridge into the Jellyfish-infested water below. The Grafted Blade Greatsword is just beyond the fog door ahead, but--as you might have guessed--there's a boss you have to beat, first.

Beating Leonine Misbegotten

Leonine Misbegotten
Leonine Misbegotten

Leonine Misbegotten is one of the fastest, most aggressive bosses you'll encounter in Elden Ring's early game. The fight is a test of Stamina management; blocking sword swipes or panic-rolling can leave you depleted and vulnerable. Beating him requires a more calculated approach.

To start, you'll want a summon by your side for this fight to give you some room to breathe. This is especially important if you're employing a long-range strategy. The Lone Wolf Ashes is a great option you can get early, but any Spirit Summon with decent toughness will do.

Edgar's summon sign
Edgar's summon sign

You can also summon the NPC Edgar for help with the fight. To do you, you'll first need to talk to his daughter, Irina, by the main road in the north of Weeping Peninsula. Deliver her letter to Edgar, who you'll find sitting on the roof of Castle Morne. After that, you'll find his summon sign to the left of the fog door.

If you're going to use a shield, we highly recommend picking up the Barricade Shield Ash of War, which is dropped by the Night's Cavalry you'll find patrolling at night near the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace to the north. You can also use the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which comes equipped with the Skill--you'll find it on top of the tower directly to the east of the same Site of Grace (take the Spiritspring to get there). This effect drastically reduces how much Stamina you lose by blocking attacks. Blocking and Guard Countering Leonine Misbegotten's attacks is a viable strategy, but you likely won't have the Stamina to pull it off without Barricade Shield this early in the game.

When Leonine Misbegotten does a jump attack, roll forward right before he hits the ground to avoid damage. Get in some attacks as he recovers.
When Leonine Misbegotten does a jump attack, roll forward right before he hits the ground to avoid damage. Get in some attacks as he recovers.

This boss hits hard, but his moveset is relatively straightforward, comprised mainly of different combinations of sword slashes and slams. For shieldless melee builds, you can roll away from the majority of his attacks with relative ease. Get some distance to lure out his jump attacks, which leave him vulnerable for a few seconds after, opening the door for you to get in some damage. Don't get greedy! Only swing in when it's safe to do so. Again, Stamina management is key.

With Leonine Misbegotten dead, you'll be rewarded with the Grafted Blade Greatsword, as well as 3,800 Runes. Dump those points into Strength, and you'll be wielding the legendary weapon in no time!

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)