Elden Ring - How To Get The Grafted Blade Greatsword

There's never been a better time to be a Strength player. While it's always been a viable strategy in previous From Software titles, Elden Ring has upped the ante with a greater, more diverse selection of Greatswords, Glaives, Hammers, and other high-Strength weapons than ever.

There may be tons of options to choose from, but that doesn't mean some Strength weapons aren't better than others. Near the top of the list is the Grafted Blade Greatsword. However, getting your hands on it--and reaching the stats required to wield it--takes some work.

Grafted Blade Greatsword explained

Grafted Blade Greatsword

The Grafted Blade Greatsword is a legendary sword that appears to be made up of... other, smaller swords. It deals 162 base Physical Damage, but scales with Strength. When wielded two-handed and leveled all the way up to +10, the weapon is capable of dealing well over 1,000 points of damage per hit.

Its Skill, Oath of Vengeance, is extremely powerful as well, adding five points to all your Attributes for 30 seconds, as well as increasing Poise. It may not be the flashiest weapon Skill in the game, but the effect deceptively potent. It is especially effective in boss fights, where you need all the stat bumps you can get.

However, there is a catch: The Grafted Blade Greatsword requires a whopping 40 Strength to wield. It's a tall order, especially considering how early in the game you can find the weapon. But with enough grinding, farming, and potentially respecing once you've beaten Rennalla, you can get there sooner than you might think.

Finding the Grafted Blade Greatsword

To find the Gafted Blade Greatsword, take the main road south from Limgrave, and don't stop until you get there!

You'll find the Grafted Blade Greatsword at the southernmost point on the map, behind Castle Morne in Weeping Peninsula. From Limgrave, take the main road south until you reach the Golem archer guarding the castle's entrance. Fight your way through to the top of the castle. There, you'll find a break in the wall to your south. Drop down to the Site of Grace below.

From here, continue making your way down to the beach, dropping onto the various rock ledges, rooftops, and rafters to get there. Finally, drop off of the narrow wooden bridge into the Jellyfish-infested water below. The Grafted Blade Greatsword is just beyond the fog door ahead, but--as you might have guessed--there's a boss you have to beat, first.

Beating Leonine Misbegotten

Leonine Misbegotten

Leonine Misbegotten is one of the fastest, most aggressive bosses you'll encounter in Elden Ring's early game. The fight is a test of Stamina management; blocking sword swipes or panic-rolling can leave you depleted and vulnerable. Beating him requires a more calculated approach.

To start, you'll want a summon by your side for this fight to give you some room to breathe. This is especially important if you're employing a long-range strategy. The Lone Wolf Ashes is a great option you can get early, but any Spirit Summon with decent toughness will do.

Edgar's summon sign

You can also summon the NPC Edgar for help with the fight. To do you, you'll first need to talk to his daughter, Irina, by the main road in the north of Weeping Peninsula. Deliver her letter to Edgar, who you'll find sitting on the roof of Castle Morne. After that, you'll find his summon sign to the left of the fog door.

If you're going to use a shield, we highly recommend picking up the Barricade Shield Ash of War, which is dropped by the Night's Cavalry you'll find patrolling at night near the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace to the north. You can also use the Great Turtle Shell Shield, which comes equipped with the Skill--you'll find it on top of the tower directly to the east of the same Site of Grace (take the Spiritspring to get there). This effect drastically reduces how much Stamina you lose by blocking attacks. Blocking and Guard Countering Leonine Misbegotten's attacks is a viable strategy, but you likely won't have the Stamina to pull it off without Barricade Shield this early in the game.

When Leonine Misbegotten does a jump attack, roll forward right before he hits the ground to avoid damage. Get in some attacks as he recovers.

This boss hits hard, but his moveset is relatively straightforward, comprised mainly of different combinations of sword slashes and slams. For shieldless melee builds, you can roll away from the majority of his attacks with relative ease. Get some distance to lure out his jump attacks, which leave him vulnerable for a few seconds after, opening the door for you to get in some damage. Don't get greedy! Only swing in when it's safe to do so. Again, Stamina management is key.

With Leonine Misbegotten dead, you'll be rewarded with the Grafted Blade Greatsword, as well as 3,800 Runes. Dump those points into Strength, and you'll be wielding the legendary weapon in no time!