Elden Ring: How To Get A Horse

The biggest change to the Soulsborne formula in Elden Ring is the introduction of a massive open world. You can fast-travel between various checkpoints around the map, called Sites of Grace, but getting from one to the other can be a slog if you don’t have a horse. Thankfully, you gain access to a horse--called Torrent--very early in the game. Here’s exactly how to get Torrent, how to mount them, and ride them.

How to get a horse in Elden Ring

To acquire Torrent, you must visit the Gatefront Site of Grace in Limegrave. It’s just west of the Gatefront Ruins, which lead up to the first boss, Margit, the Fell Omen. Interact with the Site of Grace and you’ll meet Melina, who will give you an item called the Spectral Seed Whistle. This item is used to summon Torrent.

We advise keeping this item equipped at all times so you can quickly use it when you please. Head into the Equipment menu, then go to your Quick Items, and pick an empty slot to assign the Spectral Seed Whistle.

When you use the Spectral Seed Whistle, your character immediately appears atop the horse, meaning you don’t have to go through any button inputs to mount Torrent. It’s pretty convenient and can be done in most areas outside. You cannot ride Torrent inside dungeons, castles, or any other inside section.

Gallery You acquire access to Torrent at the Gatefront Site of Grace.

To dismount your horse, simply use the Spectral Seed Whistle once again. This will cause the horse to disappear quickly, and you’ll be back on foot. Alternatively, you can click in the left stick to dismount, which causes your character to jump off quickly, rather than slowly climbing down. This can be a much more effective way to demount, especially if an enemy is nearby.

Speaking of which, you can attack enemies while on top of Torrent. To swing to the right, use R1 or RB, and to swing to the left use L1 or LB. You can also use the triggers to utilize a charged attack on either side. Players are able to use flasks and other items, as well as magic while atop the horse. Hold Circle or B to ride faster, but be aware that doing so will deplete stamina, as will attacking.

One nifty thing about Torrent is the ability to double jump, which comes in handy when trying to scale up cliffsides, or when dodging enemies. Torrent technically has their own health bar, so keep this in mind when battling enemies. It’s possible for Torrent to die temporarily, and if this happens, you’ll need to use a Flask of Crimson Tears to bring them back. Alternatively, resting at a Site of Grace allows them to respawn.

You can use Raisins to heal Torrent while riding them, as well, but oftentimes, this won’t be necessary due to the abundance of checkpoints around the map.

For details on stats, tips for beginners, or how to upgrade weapons, be sure to check out our dedicated guides.