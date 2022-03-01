Elden Ring: How And Where To Respec

Elden Ring has a plethora of options available for growing your character, giving you the freedom to allocate your stat points how you see fit to be whatever type of specific or hybrid build you're hoping to accomplish. However, what happens if you've misplaced a few points or simply aren't happy with how your character is turning out? Fret not, as the game does have a respec option, and we're going to tell you how to access it.

Where to respec your character

Your first stop on the way to respec your character involves killing Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, who also happens to be the second major boss of the game. To access her, you'll have to fight your way through the Raya Lucaria Academy, which is located in the middle of the Liurnia of the Lakes map.

Location of Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

After working your way through the academy and facing off against the rather challenging Rennala boss battle, you'll find that she becomes a friendly NPC who will stay put at the Raya Lucaria Grand Library Site of Grace for the remainder of the game, so you can visit her at any time to respec your character. But it's not that simple--you'll need a rare consumable item called a Larval Tear every time you want to reallocate your stat points.

Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon post-fight

Where to find Larval Tears

From what we know of the game so far, there is a finite amount of Larval Tears in each playthrough of Elden Ring. As such, you'll want to be sure that when you find and use them, you're making informed decisions about what kind of build you want to switch to.

Below are a few places you can find Larval Tears while exploring Liurnia of the Lakes, though there are others to be found in some well-hidden and difficult late-game areas that you'll come across on your adventure.

Larval Tear

Explore the Village of the Albinaurics

One of the first places you can find a Larval Tear is in a decrepit village in the southwest of Liurnia of the Lakes. This area requires you to pass through a poison swamp and make your way into the Village of the Albinaurics where you'll find the Larval Tear on a body.

Check the graveyard east of Caria Manor

Another spot to snag a Larval Tear in Liurnia of the Lakes is to head to the far north of the biome to Caria Manor. Work your way through this dungeon filled with spectral enemies and weird hand monsters until you beat the boss Royal Knight Loretta at the end. Afterward, you'll have access to the open-world area behind the manor. Wrap around to the east to a graveyard where you'll find a ghost in a chair that, when touched, drops a Larval Tear.

Speak to Pdia at Caria Manor

Lastly, while you're still hanging around Liurnia of the Lakes, head to the southwest part of the open area behind Caria Manor that you unlocked by defeating Royal Knight Loretta. You'll stumble upon some cliffs you can drop down to discover a previously unreachable balcony within a church. Here, you'll find Pdia from whom you can purchase another Larval Tear.