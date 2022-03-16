Elden Ring Has Sold Over 12 Million Units Already

Less than a month after it was first released, Elden Ring has sold over 12 million units so far, according to Bandai Namco. That number accounts for both digital sales and shipments of physical editions to retailers (but not necessarily yet sold through to consumers). On PS5 and PS4, Elden Ring was the PlayStation Store's most-downloaded game in February alone.

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring," Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki said. "I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team. Elden Ring is based on a mythological story written by George R. R. Martin. We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support."

With high sales figures straight out of the gate, Bandai Namco President and CEO Yasuo Miyakawa commented on how the new intellectual property will be expanded on in the future. "We will continue our efforts in expanding the brand beyond the game itself, and into everyone's daily life," Miyakawa said. This echoes previous statements made by Miyakawa, as the CEO described Elden Ring as a franchise that will be developed in a "variety of other areas" outside of games.

Recent From Software games have usually sold well after launch, but Elden Ring's performance has set a new benchmark for the studio. For comparison, PlayStation exclusive Bloodborne reached 1 million copies sold in two weeks when it first launched in 2015, while Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice managed to sell 10 million units in just ten days. Dark Souls 3 previously held the record for fastest-selling title in Bandai Namco's publishing history, earning three million sales worldwide after release in 2016.

Elsewhere in the Lands Between of Elden Ring, modders have made the game easier--or more difficult if you feel like punishing yourself--and one player has beaten Godrick the Grafted using nothing but a banana and some ingenuity.