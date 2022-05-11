Elden Ring Has Shipped More Than 13.4 Million Units

Elden Ring continues to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

By on

Comments

Elden Ring has shipped 13.4 million units as of March 31 according to Bandai Namco, with its latest sales figure being bolstered by 1.4 million sales during the second half of that month. While it's worth noting that the figure relates to units that were sent out to retail, Bandai Namco did report 12 million sales as of March 14, so the math seemingly checks out.

Since it launched in February on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, Elden Ring has been a commercial and critical hit for developer From Software, regularly taking the first spot in sales lists. The game's combination of slick Souls action, rich worldbuilding that Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin had a hand in, and impressive storytelling has helped it become one of the biggest hits of the year so far.

Click To Unmute
  1. Gotham Knights - Batcycle Pre-Order trailer
  2. Gotham Knights - Official Nightwing and Red Hood Gameplay Demo
  3. Gotham Knights Gameplay Teased Amid 4 Player Speculation | GameSpot News
  4. PS5 Might Get Easier To Buy This Year | GameSpot News
  5. King Kong Vs. Godzilla! Call of Duty Warzone Livestream
  6. SMITE x Slipknot - Available May 2022!
  7. F1 22 Hands On Preview
  8. Rocket League Throttle Bundle Trailer
  9. Star Trek Online: Stormfall Launch Trailer
  10. Sword and Fairy: Together Forever - Announcement Trailer
  11. We Were Here Forever – Launch Trailer
  12. LEGO Brawls - Announcement Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring Review In Progress

As industry analyst Mat Piscatella put it, Elden Ring has experienced "mind-bending" levels of success since its launch.

Elden Ring was the best-selling full-price game in Q1 2022 based on dollar sales in the US, and the game remained at the top of the UK physical sales charts until Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga toppled it. Things have come full circle though, as modders have managed to add lightsabers to Elden Ring on PC.

If you're still planning to play, we've got plenty of guides in our Elden Ring hub for you. You can check out features on how to beat the full-grown Fallingstar Beast, where to get Frozen Armament, and where to find Loretta's Greatbow.

Best Weapons In Elden Ring
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)