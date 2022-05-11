Elden Ring Has Shipped More Than 13.4 Million Units

Elden Ring has shipped 13.4 million units as of March 31 according to Bandai Namco, with its latest sales figure being bolstered by 1.4 million sales during the second half of that month. While it's worth noting that the figure relates to units that were sent out to retail, Bandai Namco did report 12 million sales as of March 14, so the math seemingly checks out.

Since it launched in February on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, Elden Ring has been a commercial and critical hit for developer From Software, regularly taking the first spot in sales lists. The game's combination of slick Souls action, rich worldbuilding that Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin had a hand in, and impressive storytelling has helped it become one of the biggest hits of the year so far.

As industry analyst Mat Piscatella put it, Elden Ring has experienced "mind-bending" levels of success since its launch.

Every time I look at Elden Ring data I find myself just staring at it for a while in different shades of admiration, mild shock and wonder. The scale of the success is mindbending. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) May 9, 2022

Elden Ring was the best-selling full-price game in Q1 2022 based on dollar sales in the US, and the game remained at the top of the UK physical sales charts until Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga toppled it. Things have come full circle though, as modders have managed to add lightsabers to Elden Ring on PC.

If you're still planning to play, we've got plenty of guides in our Elden Ring hub for you. You can check out features on how to beat the full-grown Fallingstar Beast, where to get Frozen Armament, and where to find Loretta's Greatbow.