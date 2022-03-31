Elden Ring Has A Seventh, Inaccessible Ending

From Software's games usually have multiple endings, each of which depends on the NPCs that players ally themselves with. Elden Ring isn't any different, offering six different endings in total. However, data miner and YouTuber Garden of Eyes has found that the critically acclaimed title has an extra seventh ending, one that was seemingly cut from the game entirely but has a fully rendered cutscene.

Anyone who hasn't beaten Elden Ring yet and doesn't want to read any spoilers should click away from this page now. Maybe check out a guide for unlocking one of the game's various endings, like one for Ranni The Witch's questline.

After defeating Radagon and the Elden Beast, players are transported to Fractured Marika, the remains of the last ruler of The Lands Between. Here, they can choose one of the game's various endings, as long as they've been unlocked by following the proper questlines. Typically, their choices are between mending the Elden Ring or using a mending rune to create a new age for the Lands Between.

However, this new ending, called the Age of Absolute, doesn't mention repairing the Elden Ring at all. Instead, the player character puts Marika's body back on her head, like most other endings, before a five-fingered hand appears. The cutscene then shows the Erdtree burning followed by the player character praising another five-fingered hand sitting where the Elden Lord's throne would be.

It's not clear what this ending means in terms of Elden Ring's lore, but it seems to give the Greater Will, a god that helped Marika ascend to godhood, the title of Elden Lord. All the same, it's another piece of cut content for the game that may not be added in. Previous patches for Elden Ring have added more content to the game, like new NPC quest phases and entirely new NPCs, so it's entirely possible that From Software could add the Age of Absolute ending to the game's canon.