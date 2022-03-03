Elden Ring Greatsword: How To Get The Guts Dragonslayer Sword From Berserk

The Elden Ring Greatsword, a not-so-subtle nod to Kentaro Miura’s influential manga Berserk, is yours for the taking--assuming you have the guts to get it. The Greatsword is a powerful weapon for any strength-based build, though it’s tucked away in Caelid, a region that’s frequently fatal in the early game. If you plan well, though, you can sneak in and grab it without (much) harm befalling you.

How to get the Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Greatsword is in northwestern Caelid, on the road that leads south toward the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. The easiest way to get there is starting at the Smoldering Church and just following the road east. If you’ve yet to visit Caellid or northern Limgrave, you can reach the Smoldering Church by either going north from the Third Church of Marika or following the road east from Stormhill Shack across the bridge.

Greatsword location in Elden Ring

The Greatsword is in an abandoned treasure cart off the side of the road. The trouble is that two giant zombie dogs are guarding it. In the early and mid-game, these enemies can easily overwhelm you with fast bites that stagger, so we recommend dealing with them either using ranged attacks or on horseback (or both). Take them down, then interact with the card to grab the sword.

Is the Greatsword worth it in Elden Ring?

If you’re using a Strength-based character, it is. Without enhancement, the Greatsword’s physical attack stat is 162, making it one of the strongest colossal swords in the game. You need 31 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield it.

We do not recommend petting the dogs.

Greatsword stats

Here’s how the Greatsword stacks up.

Attack

Physical attack: 164

Critical: 100

Guard

Phys: 67

Magic: 50

Fire: 50

Lightning: 50

Holy: 50

Boost: 38

Scaling

Strength: C

Dexterity: E

Stamp, the special ability, is slightly underwhelming, though. Apart from being a common skill, it takes time to set up and execute properly. You need to press the skill button and then follow up with a strong attack to pull it off. If you rarely use skills or just want a big sword that hits hard, it’s not that important.

On the bright side, it’s considered a normal weapon, which means you can upgrade the Greatsword using regular Smithing Stones. If you need a few more points in your Strength stat, check out some of the best areas to farm thousands of Runes.