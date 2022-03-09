Elden Ring Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort Locations

Grave Glovewort in Elden Ring is a rare and highly useful item used for upgrading Spirit Ashes with Roderika in Roundtable Hold. Unlike most consumable plants, though, these never grow back, and the same is true for Ghost Glovewort, an even rarer item only used for upgrading special Spirit Ashes. Like Smithing Stones, you’ll need different grades of Glovewort for different upgrade tiers. Since they’re rare, make sure to think carefully before deciding which Spirit Ashes to spend them on.

Where to find Grave Glovewort in Elden Ring

Grave Glovewort grows in the many Catacombs dotting The Lands Between, and they seem to be grouped by region. For example, you’ll find Grave Glovewort 1 in Limgrave’s Catacombs and Grave Glovewort 3 in Liurnia’s, though there is often some overlap. Grave Glovewort look like small lilies with glowing white flowers, so they’re difficult to miss.

These are all the Grave Glovewort locations we’ve found so far.

Limgrave Grave Glovewort locations

Murkwater Catacombs

Stormfoot Catacombs

Impaler’s Catacombs

Tombsward Catacombs

Deathtouched Catacombs

Liurnia Grave Glovewort locations

Cliffbottom Catacombs

Road’s End Catacombs

Black Knife Catacombs

Caelid Grave Glovewort locations

Caelid Catacombs

War-Dead Catacombs

Minor Erdtree Catacombs

Other Grave Glovewort locations

Wyndham Catacombs (Mt. Gelmir)

Gelmir Hero’s Grave (Mt. Gelmir)

Consecrated Snowfield Catacombs (Consecrated Snowfields)

Giant Conquering Hero’s Grave (Mountaintop of the Giants)

As with weapons, you'll need different tiers of Glovewort to upgrade Spirit Ashes.

The Wyndham Catacombs boss also drops a Glovewort Bell Bearing you can give to the Husk Maidens in Roundtable Hold, after which they’ll sell you Grave Glovewort.

Where to find Ghost Glovewort in Elden Ring

Ghost Glovewort is a bit different and only upgrades “renowned Spirit Ashes.” Elden Ring isn’t too forthcoming about what qualifies as a renowned Spirit Ash, but from what we can tell, it seems to be the legendary ashes, such as Lhutel, the Ancient Dragon Knight, and the Cleanrot Knight. Like the Ashes they upgrade, Ghost Glovewort clusters are more difficult to find and only grow in underground areas--Ainsel River and Siofra River in particular.

However, we’ve also run across some in Catacombs, mistaking them for Grave Glovewort and collecting both without realizing.

Ghost Glovewort Locations

If you find the Ghost Glovewort Picker’s Bell Bearing in Nokron the Eternal City, the Twin Maidens will sell you Ghost Glovewort at the Hold.