Elden Ring Gets Toppled In UK Sales Charts By GTA 5

Elden Ring had a massive debut, but a month from launch the juggernaut that is Grand Theft Auto V has reasserted itself in the UK sales charts. Due to the newly launched PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, GTA V has claimed the top spot and has already rocketed to the second-biggest digital launch of the year. Nature is healing.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that the latest data from stat-tracker GSD shows GTA ruling the digital charts. Elden Ring is still the biggest digital launch of the year, however, having had an explosive debut. Also notably, Gran Turismo 7 was the best-selling physical game in the UK sales charts.

The vast majority of new GTA sales were on the new consoles: 55% on PS5, 35% on Xbox Series X|S, 6% on Xbox One, 3% on PC, and 1% on PS4. A price disparity due to Sony's deal with Rockstar likely had an impact on those platform differences. Grand Theft Auto Online finished in third place behind Elden Ring, and that's based purely on Xbox sales. You can check out the full top ten below.

Grand Theft Auto V has been a massive success for Rockstar, maintaining strong sales across three platform generations after originally launching on the PS3 and Xbox 360. That's due in large part to the continued success of GTA Online, which has gotten regular updates and content drops to keep players coming back. We don't know yet what a future Grand Theft Auto will look like after GTA Online became such a large part of the last one's success, but we do know that development is well underway.

GSD UK Digital Sales (week ending March 20th):