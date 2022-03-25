Elden Ring Gets Toppled In UK Sales Charts By GTA 5

Elden Ring is still selling very well, but you just can't keep Grand Theft Auto down.

By on

Comments

Elden Ring had a massive debut, but a month from launch the juggernaut that is Grand Theft Auto V has reasserted itself in the UK sales charts. Due to the newly launched PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, GTA V has claimed the top spot and has already rocketed to the second-biggest digital launch of the year. Nature is healing.

GamesIndustry.biz reports that the latest data from stat-tracker GSD shows GTA ruling the digital charts. Elden Ring is still the biggest digital launch of the year, however, having had an explosive debut. Also notably, Gran Turismo 7 was the best-selling physical game in the UK sales charts.

Click To Unmute
  1. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Launch Trailer
  2. Would You Play Rainbow Six Siege Mobile? | GameSpot News
  3. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC Launch Trailer
  4. The Technologies of FORSPOKEN
  5. Dead by Daylight | CATS & DOGS | Collection Trailer
  6. The Ascent - Out Now!
  7. 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — Mysteries Trailer | Nintendo Switch
  8. Apex Legends Warriors Collection Event
  9. Far Cry 6 x Stranger Things: Free Crossover Mission Trailer
  10. Genshin Impact Character Teaser - "Kamisato Ayato: Lanterns in the Night"
  11. Microsoft Flight Simulator – Spain, Portugal, Gibraltar, and Andorra World Update Trailer
  12. 21 Ways To Windbomb In Breath of the Wild

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring - 10 MORE Things You Didn't Know

The vast majority of new GTA sales were on the new consoles: 55% on PS5, 35% on Xbox Series X|S, 6% on Xbox One, 3% on PC, and 1% on PS4. A price disparity due to Sony's deal with Rockstar likely had an impact on those platform differences. Grand Theft Auto Online finished in third place behind Elden Ring, and that's based purely on Xbox sales. You can check out the full top ten below.

Grand Theft Auto V has been a massive success for Rockstar, maintaining strong sales across three platform generations after originally launching on the PS3 and Xbox 360. That's due in large part to the continued success of GTA Online, which has gotten regular updates and content drops to keep players coming back. We don't know yet what a future Grand Theft Auto will look like after GTA Online became such a large part of the last one's success, but we do know that development is well underway.

GSD UK Digital Sales (week ending March 20th):

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Elden Ring
  3. Grand Theft Auto Online
  4. WWE 2K22
  5. WWE 2K22
  6. Gran Turismo 7
  7. F1 2021
  8. Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
  9. Red Dead Redemption 2
  10. Persona 4 Arewna Ultimax

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
Grand Theft Auto V
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)