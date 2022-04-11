Elden Ring Finally Beaten On Steam Top-Seller Charts

For the first time since launch, Elden Ring was not the No. 1 best-selling game of the week on Steam.

From Software's acclaimed RPG Elden Ring has finally been dethroned on Steam in terms of weekly sales. For the week ending April 10, 2022, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was Steam's best-selling game. Elden Ring fell to the No. 3 position, behind Valve's own Steam Deck, according to SteamDB.

Elden Ring had been the No. 1 best-selling game on Steam every week since it launched on February 25. By Bandai Namco's latest count, the game had sold 12 million copies, making it a bonafide hit.

The rest of the top 10 sales chart for Steam is made up of other SKUs for The Skywalker Saga, as well as Rare's enduringly popular pirate game Sea of Thieves, Dread Hunger, and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

After years of development, delays, and reports of workplace issues at the developer, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally launched on April 5. It has more than 400 playable characters from across the entire "Skywalker Saga" of films, which number nine in all. The game is set to grow even bigger still when more of The Mandalorian DLC arrives later on.

For more, check out GameSpot's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga review.

Steam Top Sellers Week Ending April 10, 2022

  1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  2. Steam Deck
  3. Elden Ring
  4. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
  5. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Preorder
  6. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Preorder
  7. Valve Index VR Kit
  8. Sea of Thieves
  9. Dread Hunger
  10. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
