Elden Ring Fia Quest Guide

The Elden Ring Fia quest is one of the more involved NPC questlines in the game, second only to Ranni’s quest. It’s also tied to another of the game’s many endings, though not before seeing the death of at least one other NPC, defeating a difficult boss, and traveling underground. Like Ranni’s, Fia’s quest is closely tied to Elden Ring’s lore and sheds light on the conflicts that shaped The Shattering. That makes it worth pursuing even if you have your eye on a different ending.

How to start Fia’s quest in Elden Ring

Fia’s quest technically starts the first time you speak with her and let her hold you, though there’s nothing else you can do after that. Just make sure to use the Baldachin’s Blessing item to remove the HP debuff penalty as soon as you leave the Hold. The next phase unlocks after you obtain two Great Runes. It seems like any two will do, whether it’s Godrick and Rennala or Rennala and Radahn, for example. Travel to Altus Plateau either using the Grand Lift of Dectus or taking the tunnels, and after activating a Site of Grace on the Plateau, travel back to the Hold.

Speak with Fia again, and let her hold you. You should have a new option to continue talking to her. She’ll give you the Weathered Dagger item and ask that you return it to its former owner. That owner is D, Hunter of the Dead, the Tarnished who sits hunched over at the Table of Grace. Hand him the dagger, then reload the area by fast traveling back to the Hold.

You’ll notice D has vanished. The room at the end of the hallway where Hewg the blacksmith works is now open. Head inside to see Fia standing over D’s dead body. She’ll speak and explain her motivations before leaving. Loot D’s body to obtain his Bell Bearing, which you can give to the Maiden Husks if you want to buy D’s Incantations from them, and the Twinned Armor, an important item for later in the questline.

How to continue Fia’s quest in Elden Ring

From here, you’ll want to progress Ranni’s quest up to the point where you invert the Carian Study Hall and acquire the Cursemark of Death. The next phase of Fia’s quest takes you to Deeproot Depths, which requires quite a bit of travel and victory over Radahn in Caelid. A meteor crashes down in southern Mistwood after the Radahn fight, opening a path to Nokron, the Eternal City.

Travel to the site, then navigate the cliffside path underground into the city. The path takes you to the Siofra River Depths Site of Grace and sees you fight the Mimic Tear enemy. From there, continue north through Nokron until you reach a cliff with several jellyfish. There’s a small drop at the end of the cliff edge that leads to a tunnel, which eventually opens out into a series of towers. Continue following this path until it stops at a fog barrier.

On the other side is a double boss battle against two Valiant Gargoyles. These are particularly weak to magic and fire. Melee characters can imbue their weapons with fire using Fire Grease to exploit the latter weakness. Once you’re finished, you have a choice to make before continuing on.

Where to find D’s brother in Elden Ring

If you completed Rogier’s quest, you’ll have found a letter where Rogier mentions D’s twin brother. If not, you can still find the brother in Siofra Aqueduct, on the balcony right outside the basin where you fight the Valiant Gargoyles. You can technically make this choice at any point after acquiring the Twinned Armor, though it won’t have any effect until after you meet with Fia again.

Giving the Twinned Armor away brings the brother out of his slumber, and he vows to take vengeance on his brother’s murderer. Lucky for you, he won’t do it yet, so you can still find Fia. Some players report you can kill D when you meet him outside the Hold, then give the brother his armor and fight him without Fia having to die. We haven’t been able to test how this works with handing over the Weathered Dagger, though.

Alternatively, you can just not give the brother his armor, and he’ll remain asleep. The only significance we can find in giving him the armor is obtaining Fia’s unique armor after she dies.

Advancing Fia's quest always requires a hug. Just make sure to use the Baldachin's Blessing immediately afterward.

Where is Fia in Deeproot Depths?

Once you’ve decided what to do with D’s brother, head back into the arena where you fought the Gargoyles. At the base of the waterfall is a coffin. Jump inside, and it’ll transport you to Deeproot Depths. Activate the Deeproot Depths Site of Grace, then begin climbing the roots. You’ll eventually reach the Across the Roots Site of Grace. Rest here, prepare for a fight against several invading enemies, and push forward.

Fia’s Champions

The fight against Fia’s Champions has three phases and pits you against five enemies. It seems the enemies themselves and the order in which they appear are random, but you’ll always fight Rogier and Lionel the Lionhearted at some point. The first two phases involve fighting one NPC warrior each. The third phase sees you face off against three, including Lionel.

Whatever strategies you’ve used against other invaders, NPC or human, will work here. The main thing to keep in mind is just not getting greedy with your attacks. Stay out of range and time your attacks so you can retreat without getting overwhelmed, and consider using a weapon with wide reach, such as a katana or halberd.

Give Fia the Cursemark

Activate the Site of Grace, and speak with Fia, have her hold you, and continue talking until you get the option to hand her the Cursemark of Death. Continue speaking with her or reload the area if she won’t change her dialogue. Eventually, you’ll see her asleep next to a corpse. Interact with her to enter the Deathbed Dream, where you’ll fight Lichdragon Fortissax. Once you exit the dream, one of two things will happen.

You can collect the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince, used to unlock one of Elden Ring’s endings, and be on your merry Tarnished way. If you gave D’s brother the armor, reload the area, and you’ll find the brother standing over Fia’s dead body. Speak with him, then reload the area again, and you can obtain Fia’s armor and the Inseparable Greatsword.