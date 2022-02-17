Elden Ring Fans Beware: Spoilers Are Out There

Elden Ring spoilers are leaking ahead of the game's release, as some fans have gotten hands on their copies early.

While Elden Ring has a planned launch of February 25, some players have managed to get their copies just over a week early, and are streaming the game on Twitch (thanks, VGC). Not only that, but the game's intro cinematic has been released early, alongside some screengrabs and gameplay features.

Publisher Bandai Namco is doing what it can to take down the leaks, but do be careful when looking things up about Elden Ring online. If you want to go in as spoiler-free as possible, now might be the time to avoid social media.

On the other hand, if you're looking to learn more about the game, GameSpot recently had some hands-on time with the game, where we covered 13 things we think you should know about Elden Ring.

And you're also wondering what time specifically the game is going to be available and how much space you'll need, we've got you covered there too.

Elden Ring is launching on February 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.