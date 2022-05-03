Elden Ring Fan Video Shows Frodo And Sam From Lord Of The Rings Journeying Through Middle-earth

A very enterprising TikTok user has put together a slick video that mashes up Elden Ring and The Lord of the Rings. The video, which fans have labeled "Lord of the Elden Rings," shows characters that look like Frodo and Sam journeying across Middle-earth on their quest to reach Mount Doom.

The video comes from TikTok user @p1cklel0verr, and it shows that Elden Ring's Lands Between can definitely work as a stand-in for Middle-earth. That's not a huge surprise, though, as the designers of Elden Ring said they were inspired in part by Middle-earth and The Lord of the Rings.

As GameRant reminds us, Elden Ring's Limgrave location resembles The Shire, while Liurnia looks like the Dead Marshes. There is even a sequence where the Sam character bravely fights the Grafted Scion enemy, which bears a strong resemblance to Shelob the spider that Sam heroically battled to save Frodo.

In the end, Frodo and Sam complete their journey to Mount Doom, which is depicted in Elden Ring by Mt. Gelmir. The entire video is set to the famous Lord of the Rings music, which really hammers it home.

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki said previously of the game's inspirations, "There have been a lot of different works that influenced the creative process in various ways--The Lord Of The Rings, The Eternal Champion series of novels by Michael Moorcock, aspects of tabletop RPGs such as RuneQuest, etc."

"There are a lot of motifs and themes that I was able to pick from these various works that had an effect on the development of Elden Ring," he said.

Elden Ring was also directly influenced by A Song of Ice and Fire writer George R.R. Martin, who contributed to the game's backstory and lore.

Elden Ring has sold more than 12 million copies. It was the best-selling game in the US during February and March 2022.