Elden Ring Dominates Steam's Best-Seller List

The list of best-selling games on Steam for the past week has been revealed, and unsurprisingly, From Software's massively anticipated Elden Ring topped the charts, while Destiny 2's Witch Queen expansion also performed well.

Elden Ring claimed the top three positions on Steam for the week ending February 27, 2022. It was able to hold more than one position because, like many other games, it has multiple purchasing options. Steam's own backend lists them as separate games, and this data is pulled and compiled by SteamDB.

Coming in fourth for the eighth week of 2022 was Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's deluxe edition, with the standard version landing in the sixth spot for the week. Steam's own Steam Deck console was No. 7, while Dying Light 2, Total War: Warhammer III, and Cyberpunk 2077 all also made it into the top sales spots.

You can see the full top top list below, as shared by SteamDB on Twitter.

GameSpot's Elden Ring review-in-progress scored the game a rare 10/10. Reviewer Tamoor Hussain said, "Elden Ring takes the shards of what came before and forges them into something that will go down in history as one of the all-time greats: a triumph in design and creativity, and an open-world game that distinguishes itself for what it doesn't do as much as what it does."

Steam Top-Sellers For Week Ending February 27, 2022

