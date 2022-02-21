Elden Ring: Does It Have Cross-Play or Cross-Gen?

Depending on your platform, you may be able to enjoy Elden Ring with a friend on a different one.

By on

Comments

Elden Ring releases on February 25, and the game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC. With so many supported platforms, so you might be wondering if Elden Ring supports cross-play. Unfortunately, it doesn't completely support it, but you still have a way to enjoy the game with your friends on another system if you choose the right version.

Elden Ring cross-gen support

Elden Ring has what's known as "cross-gen" play, meaning those playing the game with someone in the same console family can do so together. If you're playing on Xbox One and your friend is on Xbox Series X, for instance, you can play together. The same rule also applies for those buying on PS5 and PS4. If you know your friend is getting the game on PS5 yet and you don't have one yet, you can plan on buying the PS4 version.

Click To Unmute
  1. So You've Decided To Play Destiny 2...
  2. Street Fighter 6 Announcement Teaser Trailer
  3. Steam Deck - Everything To Know
  4. Destiny 2: Season of the Lost - "Freed" Cinematic
  5. Elden Ring Size & Preload Details | GameSpot News
  6. The Real History Behind The Witcher’s Silver Sword - Loadout
  7. Capcom Fighting Collection - Announcement Trailer
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile - S2 New Scorestreak | Chopper Gunner
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile - Introducing Hardhat
  10. Soul Hackers 2 — Announce Trailer | PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC
  11. How Games Get Miniguns Wrong - Loadout
  12. Uncharted Movie Post-Credits & Game References Explained

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Elden Ring - Everything To Know

Elden Ring cross-play support

Elden Ring does not support full cross-play. If you are playing on a PlayStation system, you will only be able to play with other PlayStation users. The same goes for Xbox and PC, respectively.

Elden Ring current-gen upgrade

One nice bonus is if you don't have a new console yet but want to start playing Elden Ring, it includes a free current-gen upgrade in the same console family. Start it on Xbox One and through Smart Delivery, you get the Xbox Series X|S version for free. The same goes with PS4 to PS5, though you'll likely have to ensure you've downloaded the correct version because it doesn't use a Smart Delivery system.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)