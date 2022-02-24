Elden Ring Confirmed To Run On Steam Deck

Elden Ring is out this week, but there's another huge video game release on the horizon as well. Steam Deck, the portable gaming device from Valve, is still targeting its planned February release, with emails to the first reservations going out Friday, February 25. And in a real "chocolate in my peanut butter" moment, it turns out you can enjoy both of these momentous releases together.

As noted by Wario64, Elden Ring is verified to run on Steam Deck. "Verified" is one of three possible support classifications available on Steam Deck, and is the most robust category of support. That means it runs with no adjustments needed, whereas a "Playable" game might need tweaks to properly enjoy it. An "Unsupported" game, as you might expect, simply won't work on Steam Deck at all.

Valve opened Steam Deck preorders last year, allowing customers to reserve their hardware. Those in the first wave will be getting email confirmations sometime soon, at which point they will have 72 hours to finalize their purchase. The first ones are set to ship out on February 28.

If you are planning to dive into the enormous world of Elden Ring soon (or, as the case may be, right now), be sure to read up on how stats and leveling works, how to roll quickly, and a guide for Elden Ring beginners.

Elden Ring has gotten high review scores across the industry, including in GameSpot's own 10/10 Elden Ring review. The reception has made it one of the top-reviewed games of all time on Metacritic, though the aggregate score may change as more reviews come in.