Elden Ring Competition Will Reward 100 People With Official Titles And Scottish Land

Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco has launched a competition to promote the upcoming action-RPG, which will reward 100 winners with titles and a small patch of land in Scotland.

Winners will be granted the title of Elden Lord or Elden Lady, and while these accolades don't carry the same weight as a hereditary title, they can technically be used on legal documents according to Highland Titles, who will bestow these laurels.

As for the land, the newly-minted Elden Lords and Ladies--not to be confused with the excellent Max Payne 2 period drama--will receive a piece of land at the Highland Titles Nature Reserve near Glencoe in Scotland. As spotted by VGC, that land can only ever be used for the purposes of conservation due to Highland Titles being owned by a Charitable Trust in Scotland.

You'll still be able to set foot on your patch, but don't expect the Scottish authorities to take kindly to you declaring your land to be a sovereign territory or anything else that falls beyond the normal confines of the law. To enter, you'll need to send an email to eldenlord@bandainamcoent.eu, and justify why you or a person that you've nominated deserves to be known as Elden royalty.

The fine print here is that the competition is only open to entrants over the age of 16 and who are based in the UK and Ireland, and the competition is open from February 25 until March 11. The prizes are mostly ceremonial, but it is neat to brag about technically owning land in Scotland.

In other Elden Ring news, you can stake a claim on the game's latest trailer that gets you up to speed on what you can expect in The Lands Between, or you can gaze at a giant enemy crab that was foretold of in 2006 at the PS3 E3 press conference.