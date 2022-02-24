Elden Ring: Best Weapons You Can Find Early In Limgrave

At the beginning of your journey in Elden Ring, you'll be faced with the important decision of choosing what kind of weapon you want to wield. Maybe you're looking to go with something massive and slow for big damage potential, or perhaps you want to be swift and aggressive with a smaller weapon so that you can maintain plenty of mobility. There are so many options, you may even want to switch between styles on the fly.

As you emerge into Limgrave, though, you may find yourself overwhelmed by how many places there are to go, prompting you to wonder where you should go to get your hands on some solid weapons to use during the opening hours of your adventure. Luckily, we've got you covered with the five best weapons you can grab early in Limgrave.

Twinblade

The Twinblade is a deadly weapon with blades affixed to each side of the hilt, and it requires 10 Strength and 18 Dexterity to wield. It's perfectly viable as a one-handed or two-handed weapon and provides rapid successive attacks with plenty of spinning animations for some unique visual flourish.

The default weapon skill for the Twinblade is Spinning Slash, which is a fast-spinning attack that uses a decent chunk of FP but dishes out some hefty damage to enemies caught in the combo.

Twinblade location at Dragon-Burnt Ruins

The Dragon-Burnt Ruins is basically just a collection of collapsed buildings with some weak enemies nearby, so it shouldn't pose much of an issue for you. While riding Torrent, head to the ruins and navigate to the southernmost building and double jump inside. Head down into the basement to find the Twinblade waiting for you to take it out for a spin.

Reduvia

Reduvia is a powerful option for dagger users, especially in the early game. It helps that it's an aesthetically intriguing weapon that will ensure you can look cool while dispatching enemies.

Reduvia requires 5 Strength and 13 Dexterity to wield. Its Blood Blade weapon skill is a ranged attack that uses a small amount of FP to fire bloody projectiles that cause bleeding to enemies. Bear in mind that it is unique to Reduvia and can not be removed, replaced, transferred, or found elsewhere.

Reduvia location near Murkwater Cave

Defeating Bloody Finger Nerijus isn't too difficult. Simply dodge or block his flurry of attacks and then counter him with a few hits of your own. Eventually, you'll be joined by an NPC ally named Yura, who will help you tremendously in finishing off Blood Finger Nerijus once and for all. Keep in mind, though, that Yura may take a little time to get to you, so you can always move south on the riverbed a bit to meet him halfway and get the fight done a little quicker. Either way, finishing off the phantom earns you the blood-soaked dagger you so desire.

Longsword

The Longsword ranks among the most commonly-used weapons in all From Software games, and it's for a good reason. This standard straight sword requires 10 Strength and 10 Dexterity to wield, and it has a great move set that is useful in nearly any scenario.

The Longsword's weapon skill is Square Off, which can be used to charge a powerful upward slash with R1 or a dashing thrust with R2. It's simple but immensely effective in close quarters encounters.

Kalé sells a Longsword at the Church of Elleh

Kalé sells a Longsword at a reasonable price, and he also carries a ton of other important items for the early part of your journey, including a crafting kit and a torch for exploring dark areas, so you'll want to farm up enough runes to buy everything he has as quickly as possible.

Flail

The Flail features a spiked ball on a chain that looks like it would hurt really bad, so it's a good option for bringing the pain to your enemies. It's also a brand new weapon type in the From Software game lineup.

The Flail requires 12 Strength and 12 Dexterity to wield. Its weapon skill is Spinning Chain, which spins the striking part of the flail at high speed and can then combo into normal and heavy attacks for some pretty substantial damage.

You can obtain the Flail pretty much immediately after you've emerged from the tutorial area into Limgrave proper, as it's in a chest in a large camp nearby called the Gateside Ruins.

Flail location at the Gateside Ruins

You can move around slowly and try to quietly take out each of the soldiers one at a time, but if the trumpet-wielding fellow in the middle happens to see you, he'll announce your presence, and the entire camp will come to lay the smackdown on you. If that happens, you can make an attempt to AOE them down in packs with magic or large vertical weapon swings, or you could just run away and reset the area.

Greataxe

The Greataxe is a classic From Software weapon that is known for trading slow swings for really high damage. It requires a whopping 30 Strength but only 8 Dexterity to wield.

Barbaric Roar is the weapon skill that comes with the Greataxe. Using it grants you a boost to attack power while also giving your heavy attacks powerful combos, making it a very helpful tool if you can use it right before engaging an enemy.

The carriage carrying the Greataxe

The Greataxe is found in a traveling carriage that makes its way along the main road to the east of Agheel Lake, which itself is east of where you first emerge into Limgrave. Rounding up the carriage may take a little time, but it's hard to miss the two giant trolls pulling it slowly along the road. If you don't see them at first, just make your way down the path in both directions until you do.

You'll need to kill at least one of the two trolls before the carriage will finally come to a full stop. Additionally, there are other small enemies that travel alongside it, but they're easily killed, so it might be worth dispatching all of them to make things less chaotic. Once the carriage is stopped and the area is safe, wrap around to the backside of it to find a chest that can be opened to obtain the Greataxe. You're well equipped in hand, but what about in mind? Take our Elden Ring tips for beginners on your journey.