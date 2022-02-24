Elden Ring Ashes of War: Where To Find Unsheathe

Elden Ring offers a diverse selection of Ashes of War throughout its massive world, and finding them all can be quite an undertaking. In the case of Ash of War: Unsheathe, however, it can be obtained pretty much directly after you first enter Limgrave at the beginning of your journey. If you want to know how, we've got you covered right here.

Ash of War: Unsheathe explained

Ash of War: Unsheathe grants the Keen affinity and can be used on katanas. The Unsheathe weapon skill allows you to ready your sword while it's still sheathed, then deal a sudden, aggressive slice to your enemies. Ash of War: Unsheathe's lore description reads:

Skill of swordsmen from the Land of Reeds. Sheathe blade, holding it at the hip in a composed stance. Follow up with a normal or strong attack to perform a swift slash attack.

Where to find Ash of War: Unsheathe

Unsheathe is the default weapon skill on the Uchigatana, which is the katana with which the Samurai class begins the game. However, if you didn't start with the Samurai, you can still get the Ash of War very early, though it requires just a little bit of finesse to avoid a chaotic showdown.

From the place where you emerge into Limgrave following the tutorial, you'll want to set off to the east to find the massive Agheel Lake. In the south of the lake, you'll notice a small, round creature with a faint glow relaxing in the water. This is a Teardrop Scarab, and it drops the item you're here for--but getting it won't be as easy as it looks.

Find this Teardrop Scarab

When you've located the Teardrop Scarab, you're likely to want to rush it down and kill it. You can, of course, but beware that it's surrounded by giant crabs lurking just under the water that will reveal themselves when you get close. This can cause quite a ruckus and make it difficult to kill the scarab before it disappears into thin air.

If you're a ranged caster, you can make this situation much easier on yourself by shooting projectiles at the scarab to move it away from the area that spawns the crabs. But if you're a melee character, you may find it best to use your steed to run in for an R1 attack on the scarab and then chase it down quickly before the crabs fully emerge and begin their inevitable onslaught. With that one out of the way, maybe it's time to go snatch of Ash of War: Gravitas, too.