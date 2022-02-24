Elden Ring Ashes of War: Where To Find Gravitas

Elden Ring's brand new Ashes of War feature allows for a seemingly endless amount of customization, so seeking them all out is imperative for anyone looking to have options at their disposal. For instance, someone wanting to make the most out of magic and large melee weapons alike can make that happen by snagging Ash of War: Gravitas early in the game. If that sounds like you, we can help you round it up right here.

Ash of War: Gravitas explained

Ash of War: Gravitas grants the Magic affinity and can be used on large weapons. You'll also gain the Gravitas weapon skill, which plunges your weapon into the ground to create an AOE effect that draws enemies toward you.

Ash of War: Gravitas' item description reads:

This Ash of War grants an armament the Magic affinity and the following Skill: Gravitas A skill from a great white king with stone skin. Pierce the ground with your armament to damage foes as a surge of gravity draws them in. It can be used on melee armaments that are not small.

Where to find Ash of War: Gravitas

Obtaining Ash of War: Gravitas is a fairly simple task and can be done essentially right after entering Limgrave from the tutorial area, but you'll want to have your steed Torrent. If you don't have him yet, find and rest at three overworld Sites of Grace so that you can speak with Melina and obtain the Spectral Steed Whistle. Now that you have your horse, let's head to the south to the Seaside Ruins. The coastline below is our destination, but getting down to the beach isn't as simple as just falling down.

Ash of War: Gravitas can be found here.

Keep making your way across the edge of the clifftop until you come across the Seaside Ruins Site of Grace. Rest here, and use Torrent's double jumps to make your way down the pillars lining the face of the cliff until you reach the beach.

Look for a ruined arch on the beach with a humanoid enemy beneath it. This opponent is called an Alabaster Lord, and though he's fairly weak, he attacks quickly and could still be dangerous if you're not paying attention. Taking him down should be a mostly easy affair, though, and doing so earns you the Ash of War: Gravitas. While you're out exploring Limgrave, why not go ahead and grab Ash of War: Unsheathe, too?