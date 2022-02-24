Elden Ring Ashes of War: Where To Find Determination

Finding all of the Ashes of War in Elden Ring won't happen quickly, but there are plenty of them to round up in the opening hours of the game. As a matter of fact, you can track down a wide selection of them within minutes of entering Limgrave, including the useful Ash of War: Determination.

Ash of War: Determination explained

Ash of War: Determination grants armaments the Quality affinity and can be used on any melee weapon. Its weapon skill boosts the power of your next attack, making it a very useful option when buffing pre-battle, though you can also use it mid-fight if you can get some space between you and your opponent. Ash of War: Determination's item description reads:

A knightly Skill. Hold the flat of the armament to your face and pledge your resolve, powering up your next attack.

Where to find Ash of War: Determination

Finding Ash of War: Determination is surprisingly simple, and it can be obtained any time after you've stepped foot into Limgrave. Head to the northeast of Agheel Lake where you'll find a bridge crossing over the beginning of a river below. On the west side of this bridge is a silver scarab, and it needs to be killed to grant you your new Ash of War.

Kill the scarab by the bridge

Killing the scarab should be very easy if you've brought along any melee weapon or a decent spell. Just don't relent once you've started attacking, as the scarab will run away and disappear rather quickly if you do. There is a Site of Grace to the northwest of the bridge (as seen in the photo above) if it manages to escape and you need to reset the encounter. Either way, once it's dead, you'll automatically receive Ash of War: Determination.

With Ash of War: Determination found, maybe it's time to venture forth and track down Ash of War: Gravitas and Ash of War: Unsheathe.