Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between Brings Jazz To The Tarnished December 3

After a critical and commercial success earlier this year, From Software and Bandai Namco are looking toward the music world for Elden Ring's next conquest. The duo have announced Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between, a concert featuring jazzy renditions of the game's soundtrack, on December 3.
The event will feature two performances of the jazzed-up Elden Ring soundtrack--first at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and then at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET--live from the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, California. Both performances will feature Grammy-winning musician Kenny Garrett on alto saxophone and up-and-coming artist Takuya Kuroda on trumpet.
Tickets to the performances--both in-person and online via streaming--will be available at the tiers below:
- Golden Rune - $15
- A video-on-demand version of the concerts after they air.
- Furled Finger - $25
- Admission to the streaming event as it happens live
- Host of Fingers - $50
- Admission to the streaming event as it happens live
- Commemorative t-shirt
- Digital soundtrack
- Tarnished - $75
- Admission to the live event, with reserved seating and an option for dinner (extra cost)
- Demigod - $125
- Admission to the live event, with premium seating and an option for dinner (extra cost)
- Commemorative t-shirt
- Poster
- Digital soundtrack
- Elden Lord - $200
- Admission to the live event, with VIP seating and dinner included
- Exclusive t-shirt
- Commemorative ticket
- Poster
- Digital soundtrack
Elden Ring is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It has sold 16.6 million copies across all platforms since it launched in February 2022.
