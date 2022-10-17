Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between Brings Jazz To The Tarnished December 3

After a critical and commercial success earlier this year, From Software and Bandai Namco are looking toward the music world for Elden Ring's next conquest. The duo have announced Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between, a concert featuring jazzy renditions of the game's soundtrack, on December 3.

The event will feature two performances of the jazzed-up Elden Ring soundtrack--first at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and then at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET--live from the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, California. Both performances will feature Grammy-winning musician Kenny Garrett on alto saxophone and up-and-coming artist Takuya Kuroda on trumpet.

Tickets to the performances--both in-person and online via streaming--will be available at the tiers below:

Golden Rune - $15 A video-on-demand version of the concerts after they air.

Furled Finger - $25 Admission to the streaming event as it happens live

Host of Fingers - $50 Admission to the streaming event as it happens live Commemorative t-shirt Digital soundtrack

Tarnished - $75 Admission to the live event, with reserved seating and an option for dinner (extra cost)

Demigod - $125 Admission to the live event, with premium seating and an option for dinner (extra cost) Commemorative t-shirt Poster Digital soundtrack

Elden Lord - $200 Admission to the live event, with VIP seating and dinner included Exclusive t-shirt Commemorative ticket Poster Digital soundtrack



Elden Ring is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It has sold 16.6 million copies across all platforms since it launched in February 2022.