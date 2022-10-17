Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between Brings Jazz To The Tarnished December 3

It's all about the hits you're not landing.

By on

Comments

After a critical and commercial success earlier this year, From Software and Bandai Namco are looking toward the music world for Elden Ring's next conquest. The duo have announced Elden Ring: A Night In The Lands Between, a concert featuring jazzy renditions of the game's soundtrack, on December 3.

The event will feature two performances of the jazzed-up Elden Ring soundtrack--first at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET and then at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET--live from the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, California. Both performances will feature Grammy-winning musician Kenny Garrett on alto saxophone and up-and-coming artist Takuya Kuroda on trumpet.

Tickets to the performances--both in-person and online via streaming--will be available at the tiers below:

  • Golden Rune - $15
    • A video-on-demand version of the concerts after they air.
  • Furled Finger - $25
    • Admission to the streaming event as it happens live
  • Host of Fingers - $50
    • Admission to the streaming event as it happens live
    • Commemorative t-shirt
    • Digital soundtrack
  • Tarnished - $75
    • Admission to the live event, with reserved seating and an option for dinner (extra cost)
  • Demigod - $125
    • Admission to the live event, with premium seating and an option for dinner (extra cost)
    • Commemorative t-shirt
    • Poster
    • Digital soundtrack
  • Elden Lord - $200
    • Admission to the live event, with VIP seating and dinner included
    • Exclusive t-shirt
    • Commemorative ticket
    • Poster
    • Digital soundtrack

Elden Ring is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. It has sold 16.6 million copies across all platforms since it launched in February 2022.

Jason Fanelli on Google+

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Elden Ring
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)