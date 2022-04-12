Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Launches On May 10 For All Platforms

505 Games has announced that Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising will launch on May 10 for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The game is a prequel to the Suikoden spiritual successor Kickstarter project, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. It's a 2.5D action RPG that follows three characters. CJ, a scavenger, and the kangaroo mercenary Garoo--are out on a journey to mine a magic source hidden underground called the Rune Lens. The young mayor Isha's goal is to rebuild her town of New Neveah.

Players will be able to venture into dungeons and find materials to rebuild New Neveah. It also seems like restoring the town will provide benefits that will carry over to Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes too, such as special cosmetic items, valuable equipment, and trade goods. Additionally, players can name certain weapons and delicacies in Rising that will carry over to Hundred Heroes.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising costs $15 on all platforms, but it will also be included on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is scheduled to launch sometime in 2023.