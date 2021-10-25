eFootball Update That Includes Big Fixes Delayed To November

A big update for Konami's eFootball 2022--which has been overrun with issues since launch--is still on the way, but fans will have to wait a little longer for it to arrive.

Konami informed players on Twitter that the 0.9.1 patch, which was originally scheduled for launch on October 28, is now coming sometime in November. "We sincerely apologize for the delay and the inconvenience caused. Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improve for all of our users," Konami said in a statement.

Konami will announce the release date and other details for the 0.9.1 patch at a later date. While that is being sorted out, Konami says it continues to "work on improving the game" and that it looks forward to continuing to gather feedback and have a dialogue with fans about the game.

eFootball 2022 is a rebranding of the popular PES series from previous years. eFootball is a free-to-play game with a heavy live-service element, with Konami pledging to release more content and updates over time.

On Steam, eFootball 2022 has an "overwhelmingly negative" aggregate review rating, and it is one of the lowest-rated game on the entirely of Steam, according to Eurogamer. Many are calling out the game's free-to-play business model, in addition to its ongoing issues.

The game's face scans for popular players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo do not exactly look realistic in eFootball 2022. NPCs in the crowd, too, also don't look great, with players joking that they seem to be more fitting of a PS1-era game.