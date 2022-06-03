Eerie Teaser Trailer Shows Person On An Operating Table For Frostpunk Dev's Next Game

11 bit studios--the Polish developer behind This War of Mine, Frostpunk, and Moonlighter--has revealed that its next game will be announced on June 12. Ahead of the official reveal, a teaser trailer for the game is now online, and it's very eerie.

The trailer appears to show a person on an operating table who eventually wakes up and opens their eyes. 11 bit's teaser tweet also includes a quote from Alexis Carrel, a Nobel Prize winning scientist who is known for, among other things, creating a machine that allowed living organs to exist outside the body. He created this device, the perfusion pump, with aviator Charles Lindbergh.

“Man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is both the marble and the sculptor.” - Alexis Carrel pic.twitter.com/LaVKXWxBVW — 11 bit studios (@11bitstudios) June 3, 2022

The chosen quote references an act of suffering, which adds to the eerie vibe of the tease trailer. It says, "Man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is both the marble and the sculptor."

11 bit will reveal its new game, whatever it is, during the PC Gaming Show on June 12. This is the same day as the Xbox & Bethesda showcase, so it'll be a busy day for reveals during Not-E3, it seems.

In addition to this new game, 11 bit is developing Frostpunk 2, which the studio hopes will go "vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk."

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 Press Conference Schedule.