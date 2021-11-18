Ed Sheeran Will Perform Inside Pokemon Go Next Week

Following a tease earlier this week, Niantic and The Pokemon Company have now officially announced what the Ed Sheeran/Pokemon Go collaboration is all about.

A pre-recorded performance by Sheeran, featuring older hits and new tracks from his recently released album "=," will be available inside Pokemon Go next week. The performance will be live in Pokemon Go on November 22, starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET.

It will be available in the game until November 30 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. Detailed instructions on how to watch the show will be shared through Pokemon Go's in-game newsfeed.

I’m going to be performing a couple of songs from “=" on @PokemonGoApp https://t.co/TsX7W952UQ

Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/q6vXuuRsSJ — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 18, 2021

In-game music concerts have become more and more popular in recent years, with games like Fortnite, Roblox, and others hosting high-profile gigs inside their worlds.

Ed Sheeran Pokemon Go Concert Setlist

"Perfect"

"Bad Habits"

"Overpass Graffiti"

"Thinking Out Loud"

"First Time"

"Shivers"

Additionally, it's been announced that Sheeran's favorite Pokemon, Squirtle, will show up in Pokemon Go wearing sunglasses. Players can also unlock a new avatar item themed around the = album by redeeming the code 4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW on this page.

Ed Sheeran comes to Pokemon Go

Head to Niantic's website to learn more about the Ed Sheeran partnership in Pokemon Go. 2021 marks the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, and The Pokemon Company released a special album featuring songs from artists like Post Malone, Katy Perry, and Lil Yachty.