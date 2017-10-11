Ed Boon Talks About Bringing Injustice 2 And NetherRealm Games To Nintendo Switch

If you have a Nintendo Switch, odds are that you want a version of every game to come to the platform. We've already seen some traditional 2D fighting games released for it, but those have primarily come in the form of older titles like Street Fighter II and Neo Geo classics. We spoke with NetherRealm Studios creative director Ed Boon at the Brazil Game Show, and he was enthusiastic about the prospect of bringing Injustice 2 or future games to the system.

According to Boon, it would be possible to get Injustice 2 running on the system--though he suggested that there could be some shortcomings (presumably in terms of fidelity). "Yeah, I think at the end of the day you can make almost any game... there are inevitable compromises, but you know, you can make some version of Injustice on the Atari 2600," he told GameSpot. "It's not going to be great, but I bet you can make something."

Speaking more generally about the idea of developing games for Switch, Boon seemed optimistic. That said, the technical challenges could see NetherRealm turn to an outside studio to handle the process.

"Yeah, actually, I do," he said when asked if he has interest in exploring Switch games. "It is a pretty different hardware architecture; it's not like you can go from a PlayStation 4 to a Switch really easily. So I think we would need to set up something in terms of an external team. I know on the art team, we have enough people to do three console SKUs, and that would be something we'd need to work out.

"From the game player's perspective, would it be fun to play Injustice on [Switch]? I do think it would," he said. "You could have tournaments, everyone comes over with their own system and you can have whole structured tournaments and parallel gameplay and all that."

Earlier this year, Boon seemingly teased the possibility of a Switch version of Injustice 2. On Twitter, he posted a poll asking whether fans would rather see a Switch or Vita version, with the Nintendo console winning out. No official announcements have been made, but with support for the game continuing, it's not hard to imagine seeing a port eventually--perhaps that includes all of the DLC characters.