EB Games In Canada To Be Rebranded As GameStop By End Of Year

GameStop has announced that it plans to rebrand all of its Canada-based EB Games stores to GameStop. Announced in a press release, all EB Games in Canada and the online store for EB Games will be swapped over to the GameStop name and brand by the end of the year, based on "feedback from our valued customers and stockholders."

GameStop acquired EB Games back in 2005, at which point EB Games stores in the U.S. and Europe were rebranded as GameStop. There are about 4,000 EB Games and GameStop stores across the world.

GameStop has been working on transforming its business and revitalizing it after several rough years. The company was on a downward trajectory in recent years, which was exacerbated by GameStop being forced to close retail stores due to the pandemic. However, early this year GameStop's stock price skyrocketed due to the WallStreetBets subreddit rallying behind the video game retailer. This stock increase helped give the company an opportunity to change its business.

GameStop has since appointed a new CEO and CFO with ecommerce experience, looking to expand the company. While the rebranding of EB Games in Canada might seem minor, it might give GameStop more cohesive branding across the globe.