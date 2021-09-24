Eat Doritos, Get Double XP For Call Of Duty Warzone And Vanguard

Eating Doritos could be your ticket to getting double XP in Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Specially marked bags of Doritos are now appearing at retailers in the US, it seems, offering "dual XP" for both Warzone and Vanguard. The packaging states that purchasers get double XP and double weapon XP in both games, which share progression.

Presumably the double XP only applies for a set period of time, but we don't know the specifics at this stage. You can see what the special Doritos bags look like in the image below, as shared by Twitter user @Aeroenex6793 (via CharlieIntel), who apparently snapped the photo at a Walmart on the east coast of the US.

That such a promotion would exist is no big surprise, as Call of Duty has for years partnered with food and snack brands to offer double XP in this manner. It's not just Call of Duty, either, as Microsoft has a Halo Infinite deal with Kellogg's to give out double XP when you buy Pringles and Pop-Tarts.

We're still waiting on an official announcement of this promotion from Activision and Doritos, so keep checking back with GameSpot for more. You don't have to wait to earn double XP, however, as Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are offering double weapon XP right now.

Vanguard, which is developed by Sledgehammer Games, launches in November. A beta test took place earlier in September, and the studio is making a series of changes based on feedback, including "nerfing the sun" and "removing dognados."

As for Warzone, the battle royale game is adding a brand-new map, Warzone Pacific, later this year. It is the biggest refresh for the game to date, completely replacing the existing map, Verdansk, and adding a new anti-cheat system.