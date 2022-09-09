EA's Rumored Iron Man Game Will Reportedly Be Revealed At The Disney D23 Marvel Showcase Today

Disney's D23 kicks off today, and ahead of a dedicated video game showcase focused on Marvel projects in development, it's rumored that EA will unveil a solo Iron Man video game. As reported by Axios, the Iron Man project is rumored to be in the early stages of development.

"An Axios source familiar with the project says it had still been in development recently at one of the company's Canadian studios," the report claimed. EA's BioWare studio, the Red Crow mobile team, Motive Studios, and Metalhead Studio are some of the EA companies that reside in Canada. BioWare has some experience that would lend itself to an Iron Man game, as the studio's short-lived Anthem was built around players piloting armored warsuits that were capable of flight.

EA Motive is responsible for Star Wars: Squadrons and is currently working on a remake of Dead Space, so if either studio is preparing to reveal an Iron Man project today, it's safe to say that it won't be arriving anytime soon. Iron Man has had a long history in video games, ranging from Sega's poorly received tie-in games to the first two Iron Man films to the character's appearance in Crystal Dynamics' Marvel's Avengers.

EA's last trip into the Marvel universe was all the way back in 2005 with Rise of the Imperfects, a fighting game that pitted Marvel's biggest heroes against a new team of supervillains known as The Imperfects. The game received mixed reviews at the time, although the cunning AI of enemy characters was seen as a highlight.

The Marvel video game showcase at D23 kicks off at at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET and will feature updates on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other in-development projects. A sneak peek at the Marvel game being led by Amy Hennig and Skydance studio may have leaked early, as rumors suggest it will be a Captain America and Black Panther team-up set during World War II.

If other reports are true, EA will reveal not just an Iron Man game today but also an open-world Black Panther game that is in very early development.