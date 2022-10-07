EA's New PC App Is Out Now, Replaces Origin

EA has officially launched a replacement app for its PC client Origin. After more than a decade, Origin is being retired in favor of the EA App, which the company says is its "fastest and lightest" program to date.

In a blog post, EA explained that extensive beta testing helped it create a new program that was designed to be more streamlined and the best possible place for users to play titles from its library. Using the EA App, you'll be able to play games while automatic downloads and background updates are performed.

EA App

All local and cloud saves from Origin will be transferred to the new app, and if you haven't received an invite yet, you can download the EA App from this link. It's worth noting that Mac users can't access the program just yet, as Origin will remain the primary client on that platform for the foreseeable future.

EA has a busy year ahead of it still. FIFA 23 has just launched and is blowing the final whistle on a longstanding partnership between EA and FIFA. Need for Speed Unbound will be released on December 2 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, and boasts a vibrant art direction that has a deep anime influence.

EA Origin was first launched in June 2011, and while it served its purpose as a digital distribution hub, it quickly lost ground to veteran apps such as Steam and rookie sensation Epic Games Store when it arrived a few years ago.

If you'd prefer to have all your games under one software roof, you can still grab EA titles through Steam. Alternatively, the Xbox PC app also grants access to a wide selection of EA games as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.