EA's Knockout City Is Free For The First 10 Days

EA's "dodgebrawl" game Knockout City launches on May 21, and you can play the full game at no cost for the first 10 days as part of what the publisher is calling a "Block Party" trial.

The event runs May 21-30 and the free Block Party trial is available on all platforms. "This isn't some level-capped, red-tape teaser with gated access, either. You'll have the full game at your disposal," EA said in a blog post.

This is separate from the previous announcement that Knockout City will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (via EA Play) on day one.

Anyone who buys Knockout City outright during the Block Party event will get a set of extras that won't be available again after the free trial wraps up. This includes a variety of cosmetics, which are listed below and can also be seen in the image.

Knockout City Block Party Bundle

Epic Outfit: Cyber Spike

Epic Hairstyle: Locked Horns

Epic Glasses: LED the Way

Epic Glider: Mach 1

Epic Intro Pose: Calling In Reinforcements

Epic KO Effect: By the Horns

THREE Player Icons: Bomb Ball, Pixel-Dillo, and Noodles Gone Bad

500 Holobux!

All of this is yours if you buy Knockout City during the free trial period

EA also announced that Knockout City's Season 1 will go live on May 25. The season is called "Welcome to Knockout City" and it introduces a new location and a variety of challenges to complete to earn more rewards. The free week also includes "Dodge the Devs" events where players can take on developers from Velan Studios at their own game. You can see more of what's planned for Knockout City during the free Block Party event below.

The Knockout City Block Party schedule

Inspired by dodgeball, Knockout City is a multiplayer game where players try to knock out other players using a ball, which can have all different types of special properties. The game is developed by Velan Studios, which is the team that made Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.