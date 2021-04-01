EA's Dodgeball-Inspired Multiplayer Game Knockout City Gets An Open Beta Very Soon

EA's dodgeball-inspired action game, Knockout City, is getting an open beta very soon. The open beta for the multiplayer game is live April 2-4, and it supports cross play. The beta is free and available to everyone on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam, Origin, and Epic Games Store).

In terms of the beta content, it features everything from the earlier beta, which includes the Moon, Cage, and Bomb balls, as well as the Concussion Yard, Rooftop Rumble, and Knockout Roundabout playspaces. More content has been added for this new beta, including the Sniper ball, the Back Alley Brawl map, and the 1v1 Face-off and Diamond Dash modes. Private matches are also available in the beta if you have a group of friends.

The Knockout City beta will be available in stages throughout the weekend, and you can see availability times below.

Knockout City Beta Times

6:00 AM PT April 2 – 6:00 PM PT April 4

9:00 AM ET April 2 – 9:00 PM ET April 4

2:00 PM GMT April 2 – 2:00 PM GMT April 5

3:00 PM CET April 2 – 3:00 PM CET April 5

Pre-loading for the Knockout City beta is available right now on all platforms. Additionally, everyone who takes part in the beta will receive the Beta Blue Booster glider and the Beta Brawler player icon when the game releases on May 21.

EA also clarified that when Knockout City launches in May, there will be a limited-time free trial on all platforms, featuring the full game. All progress carries forward if you decide to pick up the full game, while there are special cosmetic rewards available as well for those who upgrade from the free trial to the full game.

Inspired by dodgeball, Knockout City is a multiplayer game where players try to knock out other players using a ball, which can have all different types of special properties. The game is developed by Velan Studios, which is the team that made Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.