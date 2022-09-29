Earn A Goat Fortnite Skin For Free With Goat Simulator 3 Purchase On Epic Games Store

The recent "buy a game on Epic Games Store, receive a free Fortnite skin" trend is continuing with Goat Simulator 3, which will offer "A Goat" skin in the battle royale for all pre-orders and purchases of the goat mayhem game.

A trailer for the collaboration shows Pligor, one of the main goatagonists of Goat Simulator 3, preparing for her turn in Fortnite with a '80s-style workout montage. She is seen lifting a tractor with her teeth (with the farmer holding on for dear life), running with tires strapped to her back, and building a chair that transfers her consciousness directly into the game.

Anyone who pre-orders or purchases the game between now and September 29, 2023 on the Epic Games Store--including those who already have--will have the A Goat skin added to the same Fortnite account used to purchase the game starting today at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. Non-PC players or those who don't wish to play via Epic Games Store can purchase the A Goat skin in the Fortnite item shop on November 26.

"Now we know Goat Simulator 3’s Pilgor looks different in her ‘A Goat’ Fortnite form," Coffee Stain North lead artist Elin Hamburg said in the official release, "but our signature approach to hyperrealism simply didn’t fit in this bright and colorful game. Her arrival in this new world meant giving her a Fortnite twist, and muscles."

The "A Goat" Fortnite skin follows Ezio Auditore and the Psycho from Borderlands as Fortnite skins made available to those who purchased Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Borderlands 3 respectively on the Epic Games Store. Ezio was made available separately, however the Psycho still has never been available in the Fortnite item shop.

Fortnite is available for free on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices. Goat Simulator 3 will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store on November 17.