Early Version Of Star Wars Battlefront 2's Hero Roster Leaked

Star Wars: Battlefront II's launch date is still a ways away, but its hero roster may have just leaked. A user on Reddit has mined the files for Battlefront II's closed alpha and found the game's current hero roster.

User uninspired_zebra found references in the files to a bunch of characters returning from Star Wars: Battlefront and new additions. Among the most significant new characters are General Grievous, Rey, and Kylo Ren.

The roster also includes several unsurprising returners like Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Darth Vader, and others. This list is likely incomplete and reflective of the game's early, alpha state; EA has previously announced that Finn and Phasma will come as free DLC later this year, but only Phasma is included in this roster.

The full list of characters that the user found is:

Boba Fett

Han Solo

Leia

Luke

Bossk

Chewbacca

Darth Vader

Emperor Palpatine

General Grievous

Iden

Kylo Ren

Lando Calrissian

Darth Maul

Captain Phasma

Rey

Yoda

Uninspired_zebra also found descriptions and abilities for all of these characters, which you can read about in the full post on Reddit. Some of these characters had already been confirmed by EA, but several, including Grievous, Lando, Yoda, and Phasma, hadn't been announced yet.

Star Wars: Battlefront II launches on November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Recently, the game's microtransaction and customization systems were explained in detail. At E3 2017, we were able to get a look at its classes and weapons, and you can check them out here.