Early PS4 Black Friday 2017 Deal Gets You PS Plus Membership For Cheap Right Now

Although there were few deals on PlayStation Plus memberships included in the early Black Friday ads that were released, this has turned out to be a good week to subscribe or extend your membership. Those interested in a year of PS Plus can currently pick it up at a nice discount--and you don't even have to wait for Black Friday to actually begin.

A number of the Black Friday offers for PlayStation 4 games, consoles, and accessories have gone live early. In addition to being able to pick up a PS4 for $200 right now, you can purchase a 12-month PS Plus membership for $40 (or £37.50 in the UK). That's $20 less than the usual price, and as cheap as you can ever expect to see it go at most retailers. This price is available right now at Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop. All three stores treat this as a "download," meaning you won't have to pick anything up or wait for a physical card to be mailed to you; a redemption code will simply be emailed to you.

That's good news, too, because being a PS Plus member right now gets you early access to a PSN Black Friday sale. This discounts a variety of recent, big-name games, including Assassin's Creed Origins ($42), Destiny 2 ($39), and WWE 2K18 ($36). The sale expands to non-Plus members on Tuesday, November 21, at which point the number of games included will also increase. We don't yet know what else will be on sale or if Plus members will receive steeper discounts, as is sometimes the case on the PlayStation Store.

Subscribing now also lets you claim November's free PS Plus games, which include Bound and Worms Battlegrounds. In addition to the usual allotment of six games across PS4, PS3, and Vita, you also get a bonus game, the PSVR title Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

