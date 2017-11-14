EA Teases New Action Game, Says It Has Never-Before-Seen Gameplay Elements

Back in 2015, publishing giant Electronic Arts started to talk about its ambition to make "gigantic," GTA-style action games. EA's new studio, Motive, is working on one of these games under the direction of Assassin's Creed director Jade Raymond. We still don't know much about this game, but EA CFO Blake Jorgensen has now teased it.

Speaking at the UBS Global Technology Conference this week, Jorgensen said this game has a "lot of new, interesting gameplay that I don't think anyone's seen ever seen before." The executive also spoke generally about why EA is moving into the action game space, also adding BioWare's new IP Anthem into the conversation.

"Action is clearly the place we're missing the most, and the reason we're building Anthem and the new title that Jade Raymond's team at Motive is building in Montreal," Jorgensen explained (via GI.biz). "That's the largest sector in gaming. It's one that we haven't spent a lot of time in because we were so focused on sports and first-person shooters. We feel like there's a huge opportunity there."

Jorgensen went on to say that Motive's new action game has the potential to succeed thanks to the creativity of the 100-plus people that the studio has hired. He also said that Motive's new action game has "new ideas that have never been thought of before." That's an exciting thing to think about, but it remains to be seen what this means in practice.

Finally, Jorgensen discussed BioWare's Anthem, saying he and EA CEO Andrew Wilson saw it recently and said it is looking "very exciting." The game is due out in 2018.

