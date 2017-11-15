EA Talks Star Wars Loot Box Controversy, Teases New Action Game - GS News Roundup

It’s Wednesday, and yep, we totally called it. This week’s news is all about the microtransactions. Join Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd on GameSpot News to get the latest.

Marvel Heroes Is Shutting Down

In some sad news, Marvel Heroes, the free-to-play Diablo-style action RPG featuring almost every Marvel comic book hero you can think of, is shutting down. That’s thanks to Marvel parent company Disney who ended their relationship with developer Gazillion Entertainment. Get all the details in today’s episode.

EA Executive Responds To Star Wars Microtransaction Currency

Battlefront 2’s microtransaction model has been the talk of the town this week, with player enhancements being tied to in-game currency and the randomisation of loot boxes. Today, EA’s Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen addressed the controversy at an event, find out what he had to say.

EA Teases New Action Game

But in slightly more enticing EA news, Blake Jorgensen also teased an as-yet unannounced new project from EA Motive, under the direction of former Assassin’s Creed producer Jade Raymond. He stated that was an action game with “a lot of new, interesting gameplay that I don’t think anyone’s seen before”, among some additional details regarding the game’s structure. Tune in for the scoop!

