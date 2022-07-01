EA Takes An L For Heavily Criticized Single-Player Games Tweet

Electronic Arts has owned up to one of its latest tweets missing the mark after it was roasted heavily by people--including its own developers--on social media. On June 30, EA jumped in on the "They're a 10 but..." social media trend, but the company's message wasn't well received.

"They're a 10 but they only like playing single-player games," EA wrote. The tweet generated a lot of discussion and buzz, and even EA's own Vince Zampella chimed in with the faceplam emoji. Developer Obsidian subtweeted EA, saying, "Single-player is dope. Multiplayer is dope. Games are rad."

God of War producer Cory Barlog, meanwhile, said, "Single-player games forever."

After getting massively roasted for the tweet, EA followed up with a message owning up to the L. "Roast well deserved," EA said. "We'll take this L cause playing single-player games actually makes them an 11."

Roast well deserved. We’ll take this L cause playing single player games actually makes them an 11. https://t.co/PNg4FKOgfB — Electronic Arts (@EA) July 1, 2022

In 2017, then EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said linear games were fading in popularity in the current market. This is part of the reason why EA canceled Visceral's Star Wars game. "As we kept reviewing the game, it continued to look like a much more linear game [which] people don't like as much today as they did five years ago or 10 years ago," Jorgensen said at the time.

EA's original tweet rubbed some people the wrong way. EA's biggest business these days is live-service, online, multiplayer games, but the company still does make single-player games.

Some of its upcoming single-player game projects include Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, and the Dead Space remake.