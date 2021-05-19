EA Starts New Studio With Shadow Of Mordor Boss, Will Make Open-World Action-Adventure Game

Electronic Arts is starting a new studio in the Seattle area that will work on an open-world action-adventure game. The studio remains nameless for now, but GamesIndustry reports that EA has hired former Monolith Productions executive Kevin Stephens to lead it.

The open-world action-adventure genre is familiar for Stephens, as he led Monolith on the Lord of the Rings games Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

EA studios boss Laura Miele told the site that this move helps the publisher add "even more depth to our creative collective."

She added: "Kevin is an exceptionally talented game developer leader and we look forward to supporting him while he builds his team. As someone known for his open world action-adventure games, we know players will be eagerly awaiting more details on this new studio and its projects."

EA's Samantha Ryan told the site that the action-adventure space is "hugely important" for EA, and the industry overall. She remarked that EA recently had success in the space with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. "We would love to entertain more fans with similar interests," she said.

EA has been laying the groundwork in this department for a long time. In 2015, the publisher made clear its intentions to create GTA, Assassin's Creed-style "gigantic" action games. Not everything has worked out, however, as the company reportedly canceled an open-world Star Wars action game in 2019.

Ryan didn't share any more details on what the new Seattle team is working on--whether that be a new IP or an existing franchise--but she said more details will come this fall.