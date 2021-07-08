EA Sports UFC 4 Comes To EA Play And Game Pass Ultimate

EA Sports UFC 4 has been added to the EA Play catalog. This means subscribers to that service, as well as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which includes EA Play), can now pick up the MMA game through their membership.

The game arrives on EA Play/Game Pass just ahead of the UFC 264 fight on Saturday, July 10, which is a highly anticipated bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

The #UFC4 Sim has spoken 🔮 we're predicting a W for Conor McGregor to end the trilogy at #UFC264 🏆

Do you agree? 🤔

EA Sports also conducted a simulation of the fight in UFC 4, and it predicted that McGregor will win in what is billed as an exciting matchup. This will be the third time the two have fought, and it's the rubber match--McGregor won the first bout, with Poirier taking the second.

UFC 4 wasn't the only game added to Game Pass on July 8, as Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud) and Tropico 6 (console, PC, cloud) also arrived today.

In other UFC game news, the original UFC and UFC 2 are leaving Game Pass on console on July 14.

