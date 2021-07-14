EA Sports PGA Tour Will Have Iconic Old Course At St Andrews Links And The Open Championship

EA Sports has announced a partnership with The R&A to bring 2022's The Open Championship to the upcoming EA Sports PGA Tour game.

The tournament, including its Old Course at St Andrews Links, will be featured in the game when it launches in Spring 2022, EA Sports said.

In fact, EA Sports PGA Tour will have all four Major Championships of golf, and it's the only game to do that. 2K's PGA Tour series licensed content, but not each Major.

EA also said in its news release that EA Sports PGA Tour will have multiple control setups, including the classic three-click swing mechanics and a "brand-new" setup to be announced later.

Martin Slumbers, the head of The R&A, said in a statement that EA's golf game series is helping to elevate the profile of golf overall. "EA Sports plays an important role in taking golf to a wider audience through its highly realistic and immersive game," Slumbers said.

In addition to the Old Course itself, EA Sports PGA Tour will feature the Royal and Ancient Clubhouse and the Swilcan Bridge, which are two iconic elements of the grounds.

The other Majors that will be featured in EA Sports PGA Tour include The Masters, the PGA Championship, and the US Open. In the real world, The Open kicks off its first round tomorrow, July 15, at the Royal St George's course.

In other golf game news, Nintendo's Mario Golf: Super Rush is out now on Nintendo Switch.