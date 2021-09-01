EA Sports PGA Tour Will Feature FedExCup Playoffs And Use ShotLink, TrackMan

EA Sports has announced more details on its upcoming PGA Tour game, revealing on Wednesday that the FedExCup will be featured in the new game. This includes "ultra-realistic" versions of the three events of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, the FedExCup playoffs will be featured in the game's career mode, along with "select" challenges. Another part of EA's announcement today was that PGA Tour will feature the ShotLink technology that measures all manner of data about PGA Tour players.

The FedExCup comes to EA Sports PGA Tour

The three events comprising the FedExCup playoffs in 2022 that will be featured in the game include the St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, and the Tour Championship. The sites of these events are TPC Southwind, Wilmington Country Club, and East Lake Golf Club, respectively.

In EA Sports PGA Tour's career mode, players can earn FedExCup points with the goal of reaching the playoffs and competing for the title. EA also confirmed that the lower-level Korn Ferry Tour will appear in EA Sports PGA Tour, with players competing first on this developmental tour before advancing to the PGA Tour.

As for the ShotLink integration, EA says this will provide "revolutionary data capture technology from every golfer's shot--measuring digital information from PGA Tour players and comparing the data with fans playing the video game."

No golf game, from any studio, has ever used the ShotLink system. The developers at EA received "extensive amounts of data" from ShotLink to help make player ratings and skills more authentic to real life. Additionally, EA's developers were provided access to the popular launch monitor TrackMan system--which measures things like ball flight, swing speed, and launch angles--to help make the game feel more realistic.

EA Sports PGA Tour is scheduled to release in 2022, and it will compete with the next PGA Tour 2K game, which looks like it will also launch in 2022 after skipping a release this year.

2K's game has Tiger Woods as a consultant, but EA's game will be the only one to feature all four of golf's Major tournaments, including the Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and The Open. EA Sports PGA Tour also features the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA), including the Amundi Evian Championship event. Both male and female PGA Tour pros will be featured as playable characters, though a full list of athletes has not been released yet. The game also has a create-a-player tool.

EA is releasing this information about EA Sports PGA Tour just as the Tour Championship tees off beginning this Thursday, September 2, at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia. The top 30 players in the world will compete in this last event of the season, with the winner taking home $15 million. The player who finishes last walks away with a cool $395,000.