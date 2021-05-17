EA Sports PGA Tour Launches Spring 2022 As Only Game With All Four Majors

EA's new PGA Tour game, EA Sports PGA Tour, will launch in Spring 2022. The publisher announced the release window on Monday as part of its announcement that the new game will be the only PGA Tour golf game to feature all four Majors.

These include The Masters, the PGA Championship, The US Open Championship, and The Open Championship. The PGA Championship is taking place this week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

In its press release, EA said its new golf game will include the course at Kiawah Island, as well as the 2022 host course for the tournament, Southern Hills Country Club. The event's Wanamaker Trophy and the champion's ceremony event will also be replicated in the video game. Additionally, EA teased that players will be able to play as or against past PGA champions in the game, but a list of names was not provided.

The Wanamaker Trophy

PGA president Jim Richerson said it's working with EA Sports to help grow the appeal of golf to the "next generation" of players.

Also in the press release, EA said its new PGA Tour game will feature tutorials and coaching challenges that were designed and developed in partnership with the PGA Education and Player Development departments. These cover in-game skills and also skills for the real world, EA said, though it did not share any further information.

EA said it will share more details about each of the four Majors as they unfold this year. The first was The Masters back in April. The US Open takes place in June, while The Open is scheduled for July, so that's when you can expect more details.

Finally, EA revealed that its development team in Madrid is assisting the studio in Orlando on EA Sports PGA Tour.

Platforms for the new title remain unannounced, but during an earnings call recently, EA management said all of its sports games are being designed with next-gen consoles in mind. As such, it seems PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S releases are likely.

EA Sports PGA Tour is the first new golf game from EA Sports since 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour. Tiger Woods, the former cover star and namesake of EA's PGA Tour golf games, is now partnered with 2K Sports for the studio's own PGA Tour 2K series. 2K is expected to bring back that franchise with PGA Tour 2K22 this year, while Nintendo is getting back into golf games with Mario Golf: Super Rush in June. A new trailer was just released, showing off the new modes, swing types, and more.