EA Sports PGA Tour -- Everything We Know About EA's First Golf Game Since 2015

EA Sports was once synonymous with golf through its Tiger Woods series of golf sims, but that partnership ended, with EA later trying to revive the series with Rory McIlroy as the cover star. That didn't work out so well, and EA hasn't released a golf game on console since 2015. But that's about to end, as EA Sports PGA Tour is coming in Spring 2023, promising a lot.

This is all happening with the backdrop of the upheaval in professional golf with the controversial LIV Golf tournament series taking aim at the PGA Tour and stirring things up. EA Sports PGA Tour is going ahead despite all of this, and fans are hoping it’s a return to form.

We still don't know too much about EA Sports PGA Tour--only a very brief gameplay trailer has been released thus far--but it's never too early to get excited for the new golf game. Here are are rounding up everything we know about EA Sports PGA Tour.

Release Date And Platforms

EA Sports PGA Tour is set for release in Spring 2023 across "next generation platforms," EA said in an official FAQ. This likely means PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but whether or not the game comes to PC, PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch remains to be seen.

A look at Augusta National in EA Sports PGA Tour

All Four Majors

EA Sports PGA Tour separates itself from PGA Tour 2K23 in part by offering all four Majors. This means EA Sports PGA Tour is the only new golf game to feature The Masters, the PGA Championship, the US Open, and The Open. EA Sports PGA Tour also includes The Players Championship, which is known by many golf fans as the unofficial "fifth major."

The Masters And Other Events

Speaking of Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour will understandably lean into one of its biggest draws: The Masters. The game will feature a "Road to the Masters" event at launch that allows players to compete at the Masters to try to win their own green jacket. There will also be "additional experiences" that are exclusive to Augusta National, though EA hasn't announced these yet.

EA Sports PGA Tour will also feature multiple amateur events, including the US Amateur that EA Sports designed and developed in partnership with the USGA.

What's more, EA Sports PGA Tour lets players take part in LPGA events, including one of the most prestigious events, the Evian Championship.

Confirmed Courses

EA Sports is promising "world famous" courses for EA Sports PGA Tour, and the courses announced so far definitely live up to the hype. Augusta National, the site of The Masters, leads the way in terms of prominence, while Pebble Beach, Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course, and Torrey Pines are also part of the mix. EA will announce more courses later this year.

Augusta National Golf Club

Pebble Beach Golf Links

Southern Hills Country Club

Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Ocean Course

Torrey Pines

The Country Club in Brookline, Mass

The Old Course at St Andrews Links

Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France

TPC Southwind

Wilmington Country Club

East Lake Golf Club

Playable Pros

The first trailer for EA Sports PGA Tour featured the likeness of Jordan Spieth, so he's probably a confirmed playable character. LPGA pros are in the game, too, including Lexi Thompson and Jin-Young Ko. EA hasn’t provided a full list of names yet, but promises that players can "play against and as some of the biggest names in professional golf." It’s possible EA is holding back player announcements due to the ongoing PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf drama. LIV Golf has lured a number of top-flight pros like defending Open champ Cam Smith, multi-major winning star Brooks Koepka, and Dustin Johnson, among others. These players are banned from the PGA Tour, so it'll be interesting to see what the final cut of pros for EA Sports PGA Tour looks like.

Career Mode

EA Sports PGA Tour will have a career mode where they set out on a journey to become a "legendary player." This career mode, which hasn’t been fully detailed yet, will have players competing all the way up to the Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs. All three legs of the Playoffs, including their host courses, will be featured in the career mode.

So that's all we know about EA Sports PGA Tour so far, but keep checking back with GameSpot for more details as we learn more before the game arrives in Spring 2023.