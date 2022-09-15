EA Sports College Football Coming July 2023, Exclusive To PS5 And Xbox Series X|S - Report

EA's college football video game series is coming back with a new title called EA Sports College Football, and now more details about the game have emerged.

The Athletic reports that EA Sports College Football will be released in July 2023, just ahead of the start of the next college football season. The report also claims the title will "likely" be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and won't come to previous-generation systems.

The site's sources further stated that EA Sports College Football will be the "most detailed college football game ever." It is said to run on the Madden engine and will have things like "new stadium angles" and a feature that replicates the new transfer portal. The game could also feature a 12-team College Football Playoff feature to represent what is happening in real life.

A big question hanging over the game is whether or not real players will be featured in the game. EA is developing the game without the NCAA and is instead cutting deals with rights-owners like the Collegiate Licensing Company, which covers many FBS schools. EA is reportedly in the middle of acquiring photos, videos, and audio from 133 current and future FBS schools, including fight songs, stadium layouts, uniforms, helmet stickers, and more.

As for whether or not there will be real players in EA Sports College Football, this is uncertain, but the report said some kind of group licensing deal could make it happen. After all, college athletes can now make money off their likeness through NIL (name, image, likeness) deals.

The full report at The Athletic has many more details, so be sure to read the full story to learn more.

The last college sports game from EA Sports was NCAA Football 14. EA ended the series due to lawsuits and other legal issues involving the NCAA.