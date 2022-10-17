EA Shutting Down Online Services For These Games Very Soon

Electronic Arts has confirmed it is shutting down the online servers for a number of games in the near future, including the beloved Mirror's Edge. EA disclosed all of the games that will be scaled back or shut down completely on its website.

Starting this off is not a complete shutdown but a change for The Sims 4. On October 18, The Sims 4 Deluxe Edition will be removed from the Play List for EA Play members, replaced by The Sims 4 EA Play Edition. Also on this day, The Sims 4 Bundle is leaving the Play List and will be replaced by The Sims 4 EA Play Pro Edition.

Next up, Army of Two: The 40th Day and Army of Two: The Devil's Cartel--they will each lose their online services on October 20. The multiplayer screenshot server for Dragon Age Origins will go dark on that day, too.

Then on November 9, EA will close the network services for Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 for PS3 and Xbox 360 and Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars for Xbox 360, including the Kane's Wrath expansion. Mercenaries 2 for PS3 and Xbox 360 will lose network services that day as well.

On November 30, EA will shut down online servers for the racing game Onrush. Shifting to December, Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings and Super Mega Baseball 3 for Amazon's Luna service will each close on December 15.

Finally, the original Mirror's Edge will have its online servers shut down on January 19, 2023. This is also the day that Shank 2, NBA Jam On Fire Edition, and Gatling Gears' online features will be shut off for good.

EA said the decision to scale back online features or modes or retire games completely is "never easy" but it becomes necessary as newer games are released.

"The development teams and operational staff pour their hearts into our games, their features, and modes almost as much as the players, and it is hard to see one retired," EA said.

EA has a number of big games set for release soon, including Need for Speed Unbound in December and the Dead Space remake in January 2023.