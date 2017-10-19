EA Responds To Battlefront 2 Pay-To-Win Concerns; Switch Adds Huge Features! - GS News

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you the video game news that matters. At least, for the previous 24-hour period. Except today, because Chastity Vicencio and Kallie Plagge are filling in. But they will also give you the news that matters.

New Star Wars Battlefront II Story Trailer; EA Comments On Pay-To-Win Concerns

The new trailer showcases some of what we can expect from Battlefront II's single player campaign. There are some glimpses of space battles and a chase with the Millennium Falcon. We also see appearances by Luke Skywalker, Leia, and Maz Kanata.

Aside from the single-player campaign, a lot of discussion surrounding the game has focused on its microtransactions. It will use a loot box-style system for unlocking various upgrades, leading to some fans accusing the system of being "pay-to-win." In an interview with GameSpot, EA said people's fears are "understandable," at the same time as calling the accusations "hard to dodge."

Big Nintendo Switch Update Released, Adds Nice New Features

Nintendo Switch just got a very big update that adds gameplay capture, save data transfer, and more. With the 4.0 update applied, you'll be able to hold down the capture button and record the previous 30 seconds of gameplay. This currently only works with certain games, including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Arms, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The other major new feature is the ability to transfer save data to a new Switch, similar to how it works with 3DSes.

Mario Kart 8 Switch Update Out Now, Adds Video Capture And Adjusts Blue Shell

Related to Switch updates, there's a new one out for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe that enables the aforementioned gameplay capture feature and tweaks the way the dreaded Blue Shell works. With the update, the Blue Shell will no longer target the second-place player if the first-place player hasn't yet crossed the finish line.

And that's it for today's news!