EA Renames FIFA Series EA Sports FC

EA's massively and enduringly popular football/soccer series EA Sports FIFA is changing names. As rumored, the franchise will be called EA Sports FC going forward as part of a rights-negotiation process with FIFA that has been brewing for some time already.

The first new game bearing the EA Sports FC name will be released in 2023.

In a statement, EA told fans that "everything you love" about the FIFA series will be part of EA Sports FC. This includes "experiences, modes, leagues, tournaments, clubs, and athletes," as well as Ultimate Team, career mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta. EA is losing the FIFA name but retaining licensing for more than 19,000 players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums, and 30 leagues.

Some of the partnered leagues include the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, the MLS, and more to be announced later.

The first EA Sports FC game is coming in 2023

"This new independent platform will bring fresh opportunity--to innovate, create, and evolve," EA's Cam Weber said. "This is much more than just a change of symbol--as EA Sports, we're committed to ensuring EA Sports FC is a symbol of change. We're dedicated to meaningfully reinvesting in the sport, and we're excited to work with a large and increasing number of partners to expand to new authentic experiences that bring joy, inclusivity, and immersion to a global community of fans. I look forward to sharing more detail on these plans in the coming months."

This year's game will still be called FIFA 23, because's EA's deal will remain in place for the time being, and Weber said this year's game will be the "most expansive" ever. "We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before," Weber said.

More information on the first EA Sports FC title will be announced in Summer 2023.

According to a New York Times story, FIFA was asking EA to pay $1 billion to use the FIFA name in its games, a fee it would need to pay every four years to continue their relationship. EA didn't strictly need the FIFA name because it already holds hundreds of separate licenses beyond FIFA that give it access to 17,000+ player names and likenesses and many leagues across the sport.