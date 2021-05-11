EA Play Scheduled For July 22 As An All-Virtual Show

EA's annual gaming show EA Play Live is coming back in 2021, but it won't be connected to E3. The publisher said on Tuesday that EA Play Live will be held virtually on July 22.

EA made the announcement on social media with a video, but it doesn't appear to contain any teases for what to expect from the showcase. That being said, we have a few guesses. EA is releasing a big new Battlefield game this holiday, while the BioWare team has Dragon Age 4 in the works. These titles, in addition to updates for Apex Legends, are likely to be discussed or shown off during the show, in addition to surprises.

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

EA Play Live 2020 was held in June amid a very busy schedule for other announcements and reveals from other companies, so it seems EA is looking to give its own show more breathing room this year. Last year's event brought big news, including the announcement of Skate 4.

E3 2021, meanwhile, is scheduled for June 12-15 as an all-virtual show. June 12 is also the day that Devolver Digital is planning to host its own summer broadcast. The busy summer schedule will also include the latest Summer Games Fest event in June from host Geoff Keighley and a virtual Gamescom in August

GameSpot's Play For All charity event also returns this June as we celebrate video games and lend support to important causes. We'll have more details about what we've got planned soon.